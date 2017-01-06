Woman arrested on burglary charges

Woman arrested on burglary charges

Police arrested a Grass Valley woman on New Year's Day after she allegedly burglarized a car and tried to enter a Mountain View home while pretending to conduct a survey. Officers were alerted to a residential burglary in progress at the 00 block of Centre Street around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 1. When officers arrived, the victim told police that the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old April Pineda, came to the door of the victim's home claiming she was conducting some type of survey.

