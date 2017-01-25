Water district begins work on McKelve...

Water district begins work on McKelvey flood basin

Read more: Mountain View Voice

It seemed fitting that the Jan. 20 groundbreaking ceremony for three major flood protection projects in the North County was rained out, forcing water district and city officials to make the long-awaited announcement -- shovels and hardhats in hand -- within the confines of the Los Altos City Council chambers. Starting this month, the Santa Clara Valley Water District began work on three projects designed to keep thousands of Mountain View and Los Altos properties from flooding during a particularly bad stormy season.

Mountain View, CA

