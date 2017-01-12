VTA may trim, alter Palo Alto bus routes

Some Palo Alto residents and community service providers stand opposed to a major bus service overhaul by the Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority that they say will compromise students, seniors and veterans' access to crucial bus lines. Some Palo Alto residents and community service providers are opposing a major bus service overhaul proposal by the Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority that they say will compromise students, seniors and veterans' access to crucial lines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.