VeloCloud Wins Product of the Year
VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN Named a 2016 SDN Product of the Year Award Winner -- VeloCloud Honored for Innovative Use of SDN Technology to Support Network Agility, Scalability and Simplified Branch Implementations while Delivering Superior Access to Services MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 26, 2017 -- VeloClouda Networks, Inc., the Cloud-Delivered SD-WANa company, today announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named VeloCloud Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN as a 2016 SDN Product of the Year Award winner.
