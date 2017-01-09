Utility switch may cause odd taste, odor in tap water
Mountain View residents may notice their tap water has a different color, taste or odor for the next few months, but city officials are giving assurances that the water remains safe to drink. Starting Dec. 29, Mountain View homes have been receiving water from the Sunol Valley Treatment Plant rather than from the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, according to city officials.
