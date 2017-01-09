Utility switch may cause odd taste, o...

Utility switch may cause odd taste, odor in tap water

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Mountain View residents may notice their tap water has a different color, taste or odor for the next few months, but city officials are giving assurances that the water remains safe to drink. Starting Dec. 29, Mountain View homes have been receiving water from the Sunol Valley Treatment Plant rather than from the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, according to city officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 6 hr Capone 173
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto 22 hr coon dogs 3
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 5 Rudy 110
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Jan 5 Sid123 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 26 Charlie Chan 5
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Santa Clara County was issued at January 09 at 2:39PM PST

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,982 • Total comments across all topics: 277,763,168

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC