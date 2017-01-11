Ugly' and funny female characters at TheatreWorks
"She was known all over Copiah County as cheap Christmas trash, and that was the least of it," says Chick early in "Crimes of the Heart," now at TheatreWorks , of her cousin Meg . The three Magrath sisters in Beth Henley 's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, written in 1978, suffer from a long-standing tendency to maim, both literally and metaphorically.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|18 hr
|Callme TRUMP
|174
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 5
|Rudy
|110
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 5
|Sid123
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC