Two arrested on drug charges

Two men were arrested in Mountain View after police allegedly found them in possession of a significant amount of drugs including marijuana, pills and what appeared to be stimulants. Officers pulled over the two suspects after they were spotted leaving a commercial business area on Old Middlefield Way in an Infinity SUV on Thursday, Jan. 5, around 12:40 a.m. During the traffic stop, officers found that the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Roberto Juarez of San Juan Bautista, had a warrant out for his arrest by a neighboring law enforcement agency, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

