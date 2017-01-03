SweetVinyl SC-1 and SC-2

SweetVinyl is a new company from Mountain View, California and was displaying their first two digital products: Sugarcube SC-1 and SC-2. The SC-1 is a simple 24/192 ADC and DAC that removes clicks and pops from your records, and can be inserted between your phono stage and preamp and uses an "artificial intelligence" rule-based system to find and eliminate clicks.

