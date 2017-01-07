Sunnyvale veteran's debut novel inspired by time in the Army
Army veteran David Lee recently had his novel, 'Primrose Courier,' published. The book is partly based on his experience in the military.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Joey
|172
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Thu
|Rudy
|110
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 5
|Sid123
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Dec 25
|mnthind
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC