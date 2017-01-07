Sunnyvale veteran's debut novel inspi...

Sunnyvale veteran's debut novel inspired by time in the Army

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Army veteran David Lee recently had his novel, 'Primrose Courier,' published. The book is partly based on his experience in the military.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sat Joey 172
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Thu Rudy 110
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Jan 5 Sid123 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 26 Charlie Chan 5
News Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc... Dec 25 mnthind 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at January 08 at 1:18PM PST

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,957 • Total comments across all topics: 277,724,391

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC