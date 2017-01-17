Squeezing in a new school
The Mountain View Whisman School District is still hammering out the details on what Slater Elementary will look like when it reopens in 2019, but one thing is for certain: the campus is going to look a whole lot different from the rest of the schools in the city. That's because space is tight at the 8.8-acre campus, and sharing space with Google's preschool means the district is going to have to build up.
