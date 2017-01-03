Specific Technologies announces new results and a major new NIAID grant award for the development of a transformative antibiotic susceptibility testing capability January 4, 2016 - MOUNTAIN VIEW, California Specific Technologies, which has developed a new diagnostic paradigm combining detection with ID of microorganisms growing in culture, today announces development of a new paradigm for the quantitative determination of antibiotic efficacy, within hours of positive blood culture, with minimal sample preparation and at a low cost.

