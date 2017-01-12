Sarah Cahill performs at CSMA

Contemporary classical pianist Sarah Cahill will perform a free concert at the Community School of Music and Arts on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. Cahill, who's been called "a sterling pianist and an intrepid illuminator of the classical avant-garde" by the New York Times, will play a selection of works by California composers, including Philip Glass, Terry Riley, John Adams, Henry Cowell, Lou Harrison and Sofia Gubaidulina. Her performance is part of the Stanford Live Artist Spotlight series, a collaboration between Stanford Live and CSMA now in its 19th year.

