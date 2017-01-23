Samsung says two separate battery issues were to blame for all of its Galaxy Note 7 problems
Samsung has an answer for what went wrong with the Galaxy Note 7, but it may not be a very satisfying one. After months of investigating, Samsung is pinning all the blame on two separate battery flaws, insisting nothing was wrong with the phone itself.
