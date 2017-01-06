Recent Analysts' Ratings Updates for Pure Storage
Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pure Storage in the last few weeks: 1/5/2017 - Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|Joey
|172
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Thu
|Rudy
|110
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 5
|Sid123
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Dec 25
|mnthind
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC