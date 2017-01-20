Police won't aid federal crackdown on undocumented, chief says
Mountain View Police Chief Max Bosel hold a discussion with Day Worker Center Director Maria Marroquin to inform the public about their rights with the upcoming Trump administration and the local police efforts to maintain being a sanctuary city. Photo by Michelle Le Police Chief Max Bosel promised a packed room at the Mountain View Day Worker Center on Jan. 9 that local law enforcement would not cooperate with federal immigration agents.
