Police searching for home, auto burglary suspect

Mountain View police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who allegedly burglarized a Mountain View resident's car and home before stealing one of the family's cars. The suspect allegedly broke into a car parked on the 500 block of Showers Drive and stole a purse from inside the vehicle sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The victim reported the theft to police, and stated that her car had been locked at the time the suspect broke into the vehicle.

