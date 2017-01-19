Police searching for home, auto burglary suspect
Mountain View police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who allegedly burglarized a Mountain View resident's car and home before stealing one of the family's cars. The suspect allegedly broke into a car parked on the 500 block of Showers Drive and stole a purse from inside the vehicle sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The victim reported the theft to police, and stated that her car had been locked at the time the suspect broke into the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|21 hr
|Ron
|4
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Ron
|182
|San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC