Oregon Ducks recruits vent frustration, express relief about coach communication
That was the case Friday night, as 247Sports three-star two-way lineman Popo Aumavae and uncommitted 247Sports three-star running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio both expressed frustration about a lack of communication Twitter in since-deleted posts. However, that concern was quickly quelled when new head coach Willie Taggart, defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt and fellow coaches contacted Aumavae and Habibi-Likio about their recruiting situations.
