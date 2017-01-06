Number of auto burglaries remains high in 2016

Lock your doors and don't leave anything valuable inside -- that's the message the Mountain View Police Department is sending out to city residents after receiving more than 300 reports of auto burglary in 2016. Most of the thefts are reported out of some of the city's busiest and most bustling parking lots, and thieves frequently nab more than $400 in personal belongings in the heist.

