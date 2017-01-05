Nissan plans to make robot cars; human 'mobility managers' will intervene when needed
Nissan is the latest in a now long line of automobile companies to go public with plans - sketchy as they may be - for autonomous cars. The Japanese company will begin testing driverless cars in Japan and put them into commercial operation by 2020, according to Carlos Ghosn, who spoke at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Thursday.
