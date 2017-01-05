Nissan plans to make robot cars; huma...

Nissan plans to make robot cars; human 'mobility managers' will intervene when needed

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Nissan is the latest in a now long line of automobile companies to go public with plans - sketchy as they may be - for autonomous cars. The Japanese company will begin testing driverless cars in Japan and put them into commercial operation by 2020, according to Carlos Ghosn, who spoke at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) 10 hr Rudy 110
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 14 hr Ron 171
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... 17 hr Sid123 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 26 Charlie Chan 5
News Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc... Dec 25 mnthind 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at January 06 at 3:38AM PST

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,437 • Total comments across all topics: 277,654,658

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC