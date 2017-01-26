Neil Young to induct Pearl Jam into Rock Hall
In this Oct. 24, 2010, file photo, Eddie Vedder, left of Pearl Jam performs with Neil Young, right, during the Bridge School Benefit concert in Mountain View, Calif. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced Jan. 27, 2017, that Young will induct Pearl Jam into the Hall on April 7, 2017.
