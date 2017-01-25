MVHS briefly locked down during burglary investigation
Students at Mountain View High School were told to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon after a manhunt for two residential burglary suspects extended into the neighborhood south of the school, according to police. The Los Altos Police Department received multiple reports that suspects were entering backyards near the intersection of Newcastle Drive and Holt Avenue in Los Altos on Wednesday, Jan. 25. During the search, officers found the first suspect inside a vehicle who was allegedly in possession of a loaded firearm.
