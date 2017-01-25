MVHS briefly locked down during burgl...

MVHS briefly locked down during burglary investigation

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Students at Mountain View High School were told to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon after a manhunt for two residential burglary suspects extended into the neighborhood south of the school, according to police. The Los Altos Police Department received multiple reports that suspects were entering backyards near the intersection of Newcastle Drive and Holt Avenue in Los Altos on Wednesday, Jan. 25. During the search, officers found the first suspect inside a vehicle who was allegedly in possession of a loaded firearm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran... Jan 18 Ron 4
San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t... Jan 16 Local 1
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Jan 12 hitler 2
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,708 • Total comments across all topics: 278,252,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC