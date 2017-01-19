MV man arrested, suspected of sexual ...

MV man arrested, suspected of sexual relationship with teen

Read more: Mountain View Voice

A Mountain View man who worked as a youth counselor was arrested last week after Child Protective Services notified police that the suspect had an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old girl, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Francis Caceres, was arrested on Jan. 12 around 9 a.m. after a weeks-long investigation into reports that Caceres allegedly had a relationship with an underage girl, whom he met last July.

