Mountain View seeks feedback on transit center access, potential buildings
How can Mountain View improve access to the transit center and the downtown for people walking and bicycling, taking buses and shuttles, and driving. Can the public plaza be improved? Should Mountain View support buildings on the land currently used for surface parking lots? On Thursday, February 2, at 5pm at the Adobe Building at 157 Moffett across from the transit center, Mountain View is hosting a meeting to get feedback on these topics, exploring concepts such as grade-separated bicycle and pedestrian crossings of Caltrain and Central Expressway, a reconfigured plaza, and potential transit-oriented development.
