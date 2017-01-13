Mountain View police asking for help to identify burglary suspects
Police have asked for the public's help in identifying two men caught on camera burglarizing a Mountain View home last month. At around 11 a.m. on Dec. 2, the burglars used a brick from the homeowner's yard on Martens Avenue, near Frank L. Huff Elementary School, to break a glass door and go inside, police said.
