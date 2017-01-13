Mountain View police asking for help ...

Mountain View police asking for help to identify burglary suspects

Police have asked for the public's help in identifying two men caught on camera burglarizing a Mountain View home last month. At around 11 a.m. on Dec. 2, the burglars used a brick from the homeowner's yard on Martens Avenue, near Frank L. Huff Elementary School, to break a glass door and go inside, police said.

