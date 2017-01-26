Mountain View poised to fight lawsuit challenging voter-approved rent-control measure
Rent-control advocates in Mountain View are breathing a sigh of relief after the City Council voted this week to defend a legal challenge to a measure passed in November that rolls back rents and places caps on annual increases. Last month, the California Apartment Association sued the city over Measure V, the so-called Community Stabilization and Fair Rent Act, arguing that it amounted to an "unlawful taking" and was therefore unconstitutional.
