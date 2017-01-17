Mountain View Councilmember Campaigne...

Mountain View Councilmember Campaigned While Battling Cancer

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

Newly-elected city council member Margaret Abe-Koga shares at January 10 city council meeting her battle with breast cancer as she sought public office. Mountain View resident Margaret Abe-Koga had been traveling to Stanford Hospital five days a week, every other week, for two- to three-hour chemotherapy treatments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 6 hr Kelly 180
City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran... Mon Local 3
San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t... Mon Local 1
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Jan 12 hitler 2
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at January 18 at 12:00AM PST

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,835 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC