Mountain View Councilmember Campaigned While Battling Cancer
Newly-elected city council member Margaret Abe-Koga shares at January 10 city council meeting her battle with breast cancer as she sought public office. Mountain View resident Margaret Abe-Koga had been traveling to Stanford Hospital five days a week, every other week, for two- to three-hour chemotherapy treatments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Kelly
|180
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Mon
|Local
|3
|San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC