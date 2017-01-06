Milpitas: VTA looks for input on new ...

Milpitas: VTA looks for input on new transit routes when BART opens in county

Read more: Milpitas Post

Valley Transportation Authority is looking for feedback on a draft plan which redesigns the VTA transit system in anticipation of the BART Silicon Valley Extension opening this fall. A meeting will be held to get community input from Milpitas residents on Jan. 12 at Milpitas Public Libary.

