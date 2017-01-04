Milpitas: City-hired law firm amasses $260K to address Newby Island odor
Republic Services, which operates the Newby Island Landfill on the San Jose-Milpitas border, saw San Jose Planning Commission on Dec. 7 authorize the company's plans to expand the dump by nearly 100 vertical feet and see its estimated closure date extended to January 2041. Photo courtesy of Republic Services A Mountain View law firm working on behalf of Milpitas will continue to delve into legal ways to eliminate odors related to the planned expansion of Newby Island Resource Recovery Park on the San Jose-Milpitas border.
