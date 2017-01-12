Meth-dealing arrest
Police arrested a 45-year-old Mountain View man over the weekend after he was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine that he was suspected of selling. Officers stopped the man, identified as Vicente Macias, in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Latham Street, and reported they found a handful of bags containing methamphetamine and a few bags of cocaine in his car, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|7 hr
|hitler
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Callme TRUMP
|174
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 5
|Rudy
|110
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC