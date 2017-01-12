Meth-dealing arrest

Police arrested a 45-year-old Mountain View man over the weekend after he was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine that he was suspected of selling. Officers stopped the man, identified as Vicente Macias, in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Latham Street, and reported they found a handful of bags containing methamphetamine and a few bags of cocaine in his car, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

