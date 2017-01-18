Memorial planned for pond accident victims

A heartbroken Gary Claassen of Los Gatos returned to his Lexington Hills home last weekend to pick up the pieces of his life following the tragic death of his wife and son in Moundridge, Kansas. Forty-four-year-old Polly and 8-year-old Trent Claassen died Jan. 6 when they were shoe skating on a pond and fell through the ice.

