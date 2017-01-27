Man arrested after passing out in the...

Man arrested after passing out in the wrong apartment

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Police arrested a 22-year-old man on Saturday after he allegedly entered a Mountain View home and fell asleep on the couch. The residents living in the home on the 2000 block of California Street called police on Saturday, Jan. 21, at around 7:25 a.m. when they woke up and found a man, who they did not know, asleep on the couch, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran... Jan 18 Ron 4
San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t... Jan 16 Local 1
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Jan 12 hitler 2
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,359 • Total comments across all topics: 278,303,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC