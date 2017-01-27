Man arrested after passing out in the wrong apartment
Police arrested a 22-year-old man on Saturday after he allegedly entered a Mountain View home and fell asleep on the couch. The residents living in the home on the 2000 block of California Street called police on Saturday, Jan. 21, at around 7:25 a.m. when they woke up and found a man, who they did not know, asleep on the couch, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.
