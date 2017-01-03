Lily Janiak's theater pick, Jan. 8
Ofra Daniel was drawn to the Hebrew text "The Song of Songs," she says in a statement, because it "expresses perhaps the strongest female voice" of any biblical text. But she was motivated to turn it into "Love Sick," which is part theatrical work, part concert, because "the poems always seemed somehow too perfect for me.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|19 hr
|Rudy
|110
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|23 hr
|Ron
|171
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Thu
|Sid123
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Dec 25
|mnthind
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC