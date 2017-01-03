Lawsuit seeks to ban Google from US government contracts
The U.S. Labor Department is trying to bar Google from doing business with the federal government unless the internet company turns over confidential information about thousands of its employees. The potential banishment is being sought in a Labor Department lawsuit filed Wednesday with the Office of Administrative Law Judges.
