Landlord Group Files Suit to Block Rent Control in Richmond
A California-based landlord group is working to block Richmond's Measure L, which was approved by 65 percent of voters and establishes rent control in the working-class city, from being enforced. The California Apartment Association, a powerful landlord group which lobbied hard against the measure and similar ordinances in the Bay Area, filed a lawsuit with the Contra Costa County Superior Court on Friday alleging Measure L is "unconstitutionally vague, violates the Constitution's due process clauses," among other grievances.
