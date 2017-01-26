John Mayer Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart, The Weeknd Reigns at No. 1
John Mayer of Dead and Company performs during the 2016 summer tour closing show at Shoreline Amphitheatre on July 30, 2016 in Mountain View, Calif. John Mayer notches his eighth top 10 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, as his new EP, The Search for Everything: Wave One , debuts at No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Makayla Ramsey
|14 hr
|Karma
|1
|Macular degeneration breaking treatment
|Sat
|Going blind Not
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Jan 18
|Ron
|4
|San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC