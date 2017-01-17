House cleaner arrested on burglary charges
Police arrested a house cleaner last week after she allegedly burglarized multiple homes, including at least one in Mountain View. Police arrested the woman, identified as 39-year-old San Jose resident Sandra Cuoto, following reports that she had burglarized a Mountain View resident's home on two occasions.
