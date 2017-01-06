Heavy rainfall, high winds expected o...

Heavy rainfall, high winds expected over the weekend

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Mountain View police and city officials are asking residents to brace for heavy rainfall and potential flooding over the weekend, as a major storm system approaches the California coast starting Friday night. The latest information released by the National Weather Service warns that Mountain View could see between 3 and 4 inches of rain by Monday afternoon, with the heaviest downpours occurring midday Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Thu Rudy 110
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Thu Ron 171
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Thu Sid123 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 26 Charlie Chan 5
News Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc... Dec 25 mnthind 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at January 07 at 4:28AM PST

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,062 • Total comments across all topics: 277,682,955

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC