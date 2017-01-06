Heavy rainfall, high winds expected over the weekend
Mountain View police and city officials are asking residents to brace for heavy rainfall and potential flooding over the weekend, as a major storm system approaches the California coast starting Friday night. The latest information released by the National Weather Service warns that Mountain View could see between 3 and 4 inches of rain by Monday afternoon, with the heaviest downpours occurring midday Sunday.
