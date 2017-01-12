Grassi Investment Management Buys Ame...

Grassi Investment Management Buys American Tower Corp, Walt Disney Co, Alcoa Inc, Sells ...

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

Mountain View, CA, based Investment company Grassi Investment Management buys American Tower Corp, Walt Disney Co, Alcoa Inc, Alcoa Inc, Williams Companies Inc, sells Unilever NV, Abbott Laboratories, Nestle SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Hormel Foods Corp during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grassi Investment Management. As of 2016-12-31, Grassi Investment Management owns 120 stocks with a total value of $531 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 3 hr Kelly 176
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) 5 hr Frank 111
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... 15 hr hitler 2
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 26 Charlie Chan 5
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,066 • Total comments across all topics: 277,852,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC