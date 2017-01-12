Grassi Investment Management Buys American Tower Corp, Walt Disney Co, Alcoa Inc, Sells ...

Mountain View, CA, based Investment company Grassi Investment Management buys American Tower Corp, Walt Disney Co, Alcoa Inc, Alcoa Inc, Williams Companies Inc, sells Unilever NV, Abbott Laboratories, Nestle SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Hormel Foods Corp during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grassi Investment Management. As of 2016-12-31, Grassi Investment Management owns 120 stocks with a total value of $531 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.