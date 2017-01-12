Grassi Investment Management Buys American Tower Corp, Walt Disney Co, Alcoa Inc, Sells ...
Mountain View, CA, based Investment company Grassi Investment Management buys American Tower Corp, Walt Disney Co, Alcoa Inc, Alcoa Inc, Williams Companies Inc, sells Unilever NV, Abbott Laboratories, Nestle SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Hormel Foods Corp during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grassi Investment Management. As of 2016-12-31, Grassi Investment Management owns 120 stocks with a total value of $531 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Kelly
|176
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|15 hr
|hitler
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC