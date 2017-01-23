Graham school traffic safety upgrades...

Graham school traffic safety upgrades come back

It won't be cheap, but a package of safety upgrades near Graham Middle School might finally get the city's go-ahead. If approved by the City Council next week, the project would bring new bike lanes, crosswalks and other improvements along Castro Street that have long been sought by school officials and parents.

