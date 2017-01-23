Graham school traffic safety upgrades come back
It won't be cheap, but a package of safety upgrades near Graham Middle School might finally get the city's go-ahead. If approved by the City Council next week, the project would bring new bike lanes, crosswalks and other improvements along Castro Street that have long been sought by school officials and parents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Woody
|183
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Jan 18
|Ron
|4
|San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC