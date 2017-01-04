Graham School secretary dies; services this Friday
Jan Austin, the school secretary at Graham Middle School and longtime Mountain View Whisman School District employee, died on on Dec. 30, according to a statement by the district office. Over the years, Austin served myriad roles at both Graham and Bubb Elementary, including clerical assistant, child care supervisor and coordinator for the California English Language Development Test.
