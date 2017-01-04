Graham School secretary dies; service...

Graham School secretary dies; services this Friday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Jan Austin, the school secretary at Graham Middle School and longtime Mountain View Whisman School District employee, died on on Dec. 30, according to a statement by the district office. Over the years, Austin served myriad roles at both Graham and Bubb Elementary, including clerical assistant, child care supervisor and coordinator for the California English Language Development Test.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mountain View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 6 hr Ron 169
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 26 Charlie Chan 5
News Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc... Dec 25 mnthind 1
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec 23 ABC NEWS 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec 23 Yeah yeah 1
See all Mountain View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mountain View Forum Now

Mountain View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mountain View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Mountain View, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,434 • Total comments across all topics: 277,620,805

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC