Governments Use Coursera to Close Growing Skills Gaps
Coursera's initial partners include governments and nonprofits in Egypt, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Pakistan, Singapore and the United States. "The skills gap can no longer be ignored as a major force driving world events," said Rick Levin, CEO of Coursera.
