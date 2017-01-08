Google's Waymo CEO unveils self-driving Pacificas
Google's Waymo CEO unveils self-driving Pacificas 100 FCA minvans will add autonomous testing power to Waymo's pioneering efforts. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jipmaA Hundreds of guests paid $500 each to mingle with some of the world's most exclusive luxury cars during the annual Gallery event in Detroit that kicks off the city's auto show The white minivans, unmistakable with their bulbous rooflines and protruding fenders, will later this month start adding to the 2.5-million miles of road testing that Google has racked up, beginning first in California and Arizona.
