Google's Self-Driving Minivans Hit The Suburban Streets Of Mountain View This Month

Mountain View, California, Google/Alphabet's backyard, is one of several suburban locales where driverless minivans will soon roam free in their natural habitat. In a speech made to a Detroit auto show, the CEO of Google's recently spun-off self-driving car technology division Waymo announced that a fleet of Chrysler hybrid vehicles with Waymo equipment would be hitting public roads in Mountain View, California and Phoenix, Arizona this month.

