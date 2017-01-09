Google's Self-Driving Minivans Hit The Suburban Streets Of Mountain View This Month
Mountain View, California, Google/Alphabet's backyard, is one of several suburban locales where driverless minivans will soon roam free in their natural habitat. In a speech made to a Detroit auto show, the CEO of Google's recently spun-off self-driving car technology division Waymo announced that a fleet of Chrysler hybrid vehicles with Waymo equipment would be hitting public roads in Mountain View, California and Phoenix, Arizona this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Callme TRUMP
|174
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Sun
|coon dogs
|3
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 5
|Rudy
|110
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 5
|Sid123
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC