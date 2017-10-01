Google's Self-Driving Minivans Arrive...

Google's Self-Driving Minivans Arrive This Month

It's been such a hoot reading comments from people telling me that self-driving vehicles are decades away if ever. Waymo, the self-driving car startup spun-off from Google late last year, will be deploying its fleet of self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivans onto public roads for the first time later this month, the company announced at the North American International Auto Show today.

