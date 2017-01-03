Google's Mountain View, California headquarters

Google's Mountain View, California he...

The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against Google, with the company's ability to win government contracts at risk. The agency is seeking what it calls "routine" information about wages and the company's equal opportunity program.

