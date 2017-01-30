Google launches fund that could donate $4M to ACLU, others
This Thursday, Jan. 3, 2013, file photo shows Google's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Google confirmed a USA Today report on Jan. 29, 2017, that said the company has created a crisis fund that could raise $4 million potentially for four immigrant rights organizations.
