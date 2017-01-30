Future of East Whisman nears decision
City staff presented three main options to the Environmental Planning Commission for their Feb. 1 meeting. Staff also added a fourth "combined" option that is not shown here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Makayla Ramsey
|6 hr
|Capone
|2
|Macular degeneration breaking treatment
|Jan 28
|Going blind Not
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Jan 18
|Ron
|4
|San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC