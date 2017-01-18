Free preschool program set to expand
Theuerkauf preschool students listen to their teacher Kim Barillas read about the Gingerbread Man on Jan. 11, 2017. Photo by Michelle Le The Mountain View Whisman School District is moving full-steam ahead on a new plan to revamp its free preschool program, allowing more middle-income families in Mountain View to enroll and dropping an income eligibility requirement that left dozens of preschool seats empty last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|12 hr
|Ron
|182
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Mon
|Local
|3
|San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC