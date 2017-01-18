Free preschool program set to expand

Theuerkauf preschool students listen to their teacher Kim Barillas read about the Gingerbread Man on Jan. 11, 2017. Photo by Michelle Le The Mountain View Whisman School District is moving full-steam ahead on a new plan to revamp its free preschool program, allowing more middle-income families in Mountain View to enroll and dropping an income eligibility requirement that left dozens of preschool seats empty last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.