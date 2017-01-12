For the love of dolls
For the museum's current exhibit, Whelan is displaying more than 60 unique Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls, in the lobby of the museum and in the J. Gilbert Smith house located next door. It all began when Whelan's friend Diane Simmons adopted her first Raggedy Ann doll at a thrift shop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|43 min
|Frank
|111
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|50 min
|Frank
|175
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|10 hr
|hitler
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC