Flying cars under development vary significantly
This image provided by Urban Aeronautics/Tactical Robotics shows an Israeli-made flying car. Urban Aeronautics conducted flight tests of its passenger-carrying drone call the Cormorant in Megiddo, Israel, late in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mountain View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Makayla Ramsey
|19 hr
|Karma
|1
|Macular degeneration breaking treatment
|Sat
|Going blind Not
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Jan 18
|Ron
|4
|San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mountain View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC